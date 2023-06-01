Bingkai Obituary Vocal Test: Exploring Esoteric Revelation

Esoteric Revelation: Bingkai Obituary Vocal Test

Introduction

Esoteric Revelation is a band that has been creating music since 2015. They are known for their unique sound that blends black metal, death metal, and traditional Indonesian music. The band has recently released their latest album, Bingkai Obituary, which features a vocal test that has caught the attention of many music enthusiasts.

The Vocal Test

The vocal test in Bingkai Obituary is a significant departure from the traditional vocals in metal music. The band has incorporated the Javanese macapat style of singing into their music, which is a traditional form of singing in Indonesia. The vocals in this style are characterized by a slow, melodic, and haunting sound that creates a mystical atmosphere.

The vocalist in Esoteric Revelation has managed to pull off this style of singing with exceptional skill. The vocals are ethereal and haunting, adding a layer of mysticism to the already dark and heavy music. The vocal test in Bingkai Obituary has shown that Esoteric Revelation is not afraid to experiment with different styles of music to create a unique sound.

The Significance of the Vocal Test

The inclusion of the macapat style of singing in Bingkai Obituary is significant for several reasons. First, it shows the band’s commitment to incorporating traditional Indonesian music into their sound. This is important as it helps to preserve and promote the country’s rich musical heritage.

Second, the vocal test is a testament to the band’s creativity and willingness to experiment with different styles of music. This is essential in the metal genre, where many bands tend to stick to the same formulaic sound.

Finally, the vocal test adds a layer of depth and complexity to the music. The haunting sound of the macapat style of singing creates a mystical atmosphere that complements the dark and heavy music.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the vocal test in Esoteric Revelation’s Bingkai Obituary is a significant departure from the traditional vocals in metal music. The inclusion of the macapat style of singing adds a layer of mysticism to the music and shows the band’s commitment to incorporating traditional Indonesian music into their sound. The vocal test is a testament to the band’s creativity and willingness to experiment with different styles of music, and it adds a layer of depth and complexity to the music. Overall, Bingkai Obituary is a must-hear album for metal enthusiasts looking for something unique and different.

