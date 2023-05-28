“Binomo app”: How to Earn Money with Binomo APP | Complete Hindi Tutorial 2023 | Make Money from Home Online

Introduction:

Binomo is a trading platform that allows traders to make money online by trading various financial instruments. The platform is accessible through the Binomo app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. In this tutorial, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to use the Binomo app to earn money online from the comfort of your home.

Step 1: Download the Binomo app

The first step to earning money on Binomo is to download the app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Once you’ve downloaded and installed the app, you can create your account and start trading.

Step 2: Create your Binomo account

To create your Binomo account, you’ll need to provide your email address and create a password. Once you’ve done this, you will need to verify your email address by clicking on the link that Binomo sends you.

Step 3: Fund your Binomo account

Before you can start trading on Binomo, you will need to fund your account. You can do this by clicking on the “Deposit” button on the app and selecting your preferred payment method. You can deposit funds using a bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet.

Step 4: Choose your trading instrument

After funding your account, you can start trading. Binomo offers a wide range of financial instruments, including currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. You can choose the instrument you want to trade by clicking on the “Trade” button on the app and selecting your preferred instrument.

Step 5: Choose your trading strategy

Before you start trading, you will need to choose your trading strategy. There are many strategies you can use to trade on Binomo, including trend following, scalping, and swing trading. You can learn about these strategies by reading articles and watching videos on the Binomo app.

Step 6: Place your trade

Once you’ve chosen your trading instrument and strategy, you can place your trade. You can do this by selecting the amount you want to invest and the direction you think the market will move. If you think the market will go up, you can place a “Call” trade, and if you think it will go down, you can place a “Put” trade.

Step 7: Monitor your trade

After placing your trade, you will need to monitor it to see if it’s profitable. You can do this by watching the price movements on the app. If you think the market is moving against your trade, you can close it early to minimize your losses.

Step 8: Withdraw your profits

If your trade is profitable, you can withdraw your profits by clicking on the “Withdraw” button on the app and selecting your preferred payment method. Binomo offers a variety of withdrawal options, including bank transfer, credit card, and e-wallet.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Binomo app is a great way to earn money online from the comfort of your home. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can start trading on Binomo and potentially make a profit. However, it’s important to remember that trading involves risk, and you should only invest what you can afford to lose. Additionally, it’s important to continue learning about trading strategies and market analysis to improve your chances of success on the Binomo platform.

Source Link :Binomo APP se Paise Kaise Kamaye | Full Tutorial in Hindi 2023 | Earn Money Online at Home/

