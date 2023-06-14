Biography, Age, Family, and Net Worth of Silvio Berlusconi: Obituary and Cause of Death

Silvio Berlusconi: A Look into His Life and Legacy

Silvio Berlusconi, a former Italian prime minister and media mogul, passed away on September 14, 2021, at the age of 84. He leaves behind a legacy of political and personal controversies, as well as a significant impact on Italian media and business.

Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He started his career as a singer on cruise ships before becoming a successful businessman, founding the media company Mediaset in 1978. He later entered politics, forming the center-right party Forza Italia in 1994 and serving as prime minister of Italy for three non-consecutive terms.

Berlusconi’s personal life was often the subject of scandal, with numerous allegations of corruption, tax fraud, and involvement in prostitution rings. He was also known for his controversial comments about women and minorities.

Despite his controversies, Berlusconi was a significant figure in Italian politics and media. He owned multiple television channels and publications, and his political influence extended beyond Italy’s borders.

Berlusconi is survived by his second wife, Veronica Lario, and five children. His net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be around $8 billion.

As Italy mourns the loss of one of its most controversial and influential figures, Berlusconi’s legacy will continue to be debated and analyzed for years to come.

