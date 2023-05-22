biologicals for psoriasis: Ground News – Biologicals: A Promising Treatment for Psoriasis with High Success Rate

Psoriasis: The Costly Chronic Skin Condition Affecting 300,000 Belgians

Introduction

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide and as many as 300,000 Belgians. This condition causes red, scaly patches on the skin that can be painful, itchy, and embarrassing. Unfortunately, the classic treatments for psoriasis come with many side effects, and patients have to pay up to 1,000 euros per month for a new method called biologicals. This article will explore the alternatives, how to qualify for a refund, and what you can do as a patient.

Understanding Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes the skin to grow too quickly, resulting in scaly patches that can be red, silver, or white. Although the exact cause of psoriasis is unknown, it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Psoriasis can occur at any age, but it most commonly appears between the ages of 15 and 35.

Current Treatments

There are several treatments available for psoriasis, including topical creams, light therapy, and oral medications. However, these treatments come with many side effects, and they may not work well for everyone. For those who do not respond to traditional treatments, there is a new method called biologicals.

Biologicals

Biologicals are a new type of medication that targets specific parts of the immune system that cause psoriasis. These drugs are almost 100% effective and have few side effects. However, the downside is that they can be very expensive, costing up to 1,000 euros per month.

Alternatives to Biologicals

If you cannot afford biologicals, there are other alternatives to consider. One option is to try natural remedies, such as aloe vera, tea tree oil, and coconut oil. These remedies may not be as effective as traditional treatments, but they can help to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.

Another option is to participate in clinical trials. Many pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials for new psoriasis treatments, and you may be able to participate in one of these trials for free. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before trying any new treatment.

Qualifying for a Refund

If you are currently taking biologicals and cannot afford them, you may be able to qualify for a refund. The Belgian health insurance system covers the cost of biologicals for patients with severe psoriasis who have not responded to traditional treatments. However, you will need to meet certain criteria to qualify for a refund.

What You Can Do as a Patient

As a psoriasis patient, there are several things you can do to manage your condition. First, it is important to maintain good skin hygiene by taking regular baths or showers and moisturizing your skin daily. You should also avoid triggers that can cause psoriasis flare-ups, such as stress, alcohol, and certain medications.

In addition, you should talk to your doctor about your treatment options and work together to find a plan that works for you. This may involve trying different treatments or participating in a clinical trial.

Conclusion

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide, including 300,000 Belgians. While traditional treatments come with many side effects, biologicals are almost 100% effective and have few side effects. However, they can be very expensive, and patients may not be able to afford them. Patients have alternative options, such as natural remedies and clinical trials, and may be able to qualify for a refund. It is important for patients to maintain good skin hygiene and work with their doctor to find the best treatment plan for their condition.

