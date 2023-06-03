“Bipolar disorder and addiction-related crimes”: People with bipolar disorder and addicts are more likely to commit crimes of passion

Gruesome Murders in Bihar Highlight the Need for Mental Health Awareness

The recent shocking murder in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy has brought attention to the issue of violence against women, but such incidents are unfortunately not isolated to one region. Bihar has also seen an increase in violent crimes, particularly those committed by jilted lovers and individuals with mental health issues.

Jilted Lovers

In one incident, a man stabbed his former girlfriend 12 times in Sitamarhi district after she refused to marry him. The victim is currently battling for her life in the hospital. In another case, a man threw acid on the groom during a wedding in Lakhisarai district after becoming angry over the marriage of his girlfriend. The groom sustained burn injuries but survived the attack.

According to Manoj Kumar Tiwari, SP of Sitamarhi, “the criminals had a bad mindset. There is a kind of passion also involved in such incidents and hence they do not hesitate to commit brutal attacks. They are not bothered about the consequences of the incident.”

Mental Health Issues

In another disturbing case, a man named Subham alias Nepali went on a shooting spree in Patna, killing two people and injuring another. He was identified as a drug addict and was committing the crimes in a drugged state.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh, a psychiatrist based in Patna, believes that individuals with bipolar disorder are more likely to commit sudden and cold-blooded crimes. “The exact cause of the bipolar disorder is not known but the combination of genetic, environmental, altered brain structures may play a role in committing the crime,” he said.

He also noted that drug addiction is a significant issue in Bihar, particularly among youths and teenagers who have become addicted to cannabis after the liquor ban. The addiction can lead to polar disorder, causing individuals to act without considering the consequences of their actions.

Conclusion

These incidents highlight the need for greater mental health awareness and support in Bihar. It is crucial to identify and treat individuals with mental health issues to prevent them from committing violent crimes. Additionally, there should be more education and resources available to help individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Violence against women and other forms of violent crime cannot be tolerated in any society. It is time for Bihar and the rest of India to address these issues and work towards creating a safer and healthier society for all.

News Source : Cityairnews

Source Link :Crimes of passion mainly committed by people with bipolar disorder, addicts/