“Birchdale Avenue shooting” today : Tragedy Strikes Birchdale Avenue: 2 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting Incident – The Guardian Obituaries

Two people have been killed and two injured in a shooting at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police are searching for a suspect who fled the area in a vehicle. The dead are two men, one of whom was found outside the house and pronounced dead at the scene. The others were discovered inside the house and taken to hospital, where one died. The shooting was premeditated, police said.

