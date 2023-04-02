Birkenhead News, Sunday Snippets: April 2nd, 2023.

Birkenhead News: Weekly Highlights, April 2, 2023

Welcome to “Sunday Snippets”, a weekly feature from birkenhead.news that provides a round-up of the most important local news stories from the last seven days. From the latest community events to updates on major construction projects, this feature brings you all the information you need to know about what’s happening in Wirral.

This week’s headlines include the sad news of the passing of Birkenhead born presenter and comedian, Paul O’Grady, popularly known for his iconic drag queen character, Lily Savage. The village of Port Sunlight is set to host a fun Easter trail, while the Wirral Household Waste Recycling Centres will extend their opening hours throughout the spring and summer months. Elsewhere, Wirral residents are being reminded of the new rules introduced by the government regarding photo ID for voting.

On the topic of community initiatives, Simon O’Brien, Liverpool City Region’s walking and cycling commissioner, visited Bebington to try out new scooting and walking zones introduced outside two local schools. Meanwhile, children across Wirral will be treated to an array of planned activities courtesy of the Holiday Activities with Food (HAF) programme, which offers eligible children the chance to experience healthy food, as well as new activities such as graffiti art workshops, cookery sessions, and sports.

The community spirit continues with a nursery in Wallasey raising £370 for children’s charity, Newlife. The next phase of the Arrowe Park Hospital construction project was commemorated with a beam signing ceremony, where staff gathered to add their signatures to a new steel beam which will form part of the permanent framework of the new building. Wirral News also announced the appointment of the next Principal and CEO for Wirral Met College, who is set to begin their tenure in August.

Sports updates include Caldy Rugby Club securing their Championship status for another season; while in football, Tranmere Rovers and visitors Harrogate played out an entertaining draw which left the final result at 1-1.

