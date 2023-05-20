Birmingham carjacking suspect identified: 20-Year-Old Identified as Suspect Killed in Birmingham Carjacking Incident

A 20-year-old man named Patrick Bennett was identified as the victim who was killed during a carjacking in Birmingham earlier this week. The carjacking victim was found shot outside an apartment, and remains hospitalized. The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested.

Read Full story : Suspect killed during Birmingham carjacking identified as 20-year-old /

News Source : Catho Montrouge

