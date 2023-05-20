Birmingham carjacking suspect identified: 20-Year-Old Identified as Suspect Killed in Birmingham Carjacking Incident

Posted on May 20, 2023

A 20-year-old man named Patrick Bennett was identified as the victim who was killed during a carjacking in Birmingham earlier this week. The carjacking victim was found shot outside an apartment, and remains hospitalized. The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested.

News Source : Catho Montrouge

