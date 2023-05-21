“Birmingham homicide investigation” today : Man Found Dead in Birmingham Parking Garage; Police Investigate Homicide

Man Found Dead in Parking Garage, Birmingham Police Investigate as Homicide today 2023.

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage at the Cortland Vesta apartment complex in Birmingham, Alabama. The police were called to the scene at 5:25am on Sunday, and the victim was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating the homicide and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

News Source : AJ Holliday

