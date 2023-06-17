Birmingham shooting results in fatality of a man today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

A shooting in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a man. Birmingham Police Department’s public information officer Truman Fitzgerald reported that officers were called to the 4700 block of Avenue T after shots were fired in the area. The officers were then notified that a person had been shot at a residence nearby. Upon entering the residence, they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel. Police suspect that a family member was responsible for shooting the man during a domestic incident, but no one has been arrested. The BPD is urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 205-254-1764 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. The BPD will provide updates as they become available. In a separate incident, a person was killed in a shooting outside Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.

