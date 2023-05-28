“Birmingham shooting” today : 1 Person Killed in Birmingham Apartment Parking Lot, Marking 6th Shooting of Weekend

1 Person Killed in Birmingham’s 6th Weekend Shooting in Apartment Parking Lot today 2023.

One man was killed in an argument in the parking lot of an apartment building in east Birmingham, which was one of six shootings in the city in 24 hours. The victim was an adult male who was found unresponsive on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the suspect fled on foot. The shooting was the first to result in death but the sixth in the city since Friday. There have been 52 slayings in the city this year so far.

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

