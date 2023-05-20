Birmingham shooting victim : Man Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Birthday Party in Birmingham, Suspect at Large

One Dead, Two Injured in Birmingham Shooting at Birthday Party Suspect at Large

A shooting at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama has resulted in one death and two injuries, according to police. The incident occurred on Friday night and involved an unknown suspect who arrived at the party and began firing shots. When police arrived, they found three men and one woman injured. The injured were taken to hospital with the woman sustaining non-gunshot related injuries. One of the three men later died from his injuries. The other two are expected to survive. The suspect is yet to be apprehended.

Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

