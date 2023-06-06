Biryani recipe: How to Cook Delicious Biryani: A Bengali Recipe

How to Make Delicious Biryani: A Step-by-Step Guide

Biryani is a classic Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. This flavorful rice dish is made with a combination of aromatic spices, vegetables, and meat. It is an excellent dish to serve at any special occasion or even for a family dinner. If you are looking for a recipe for biryani, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making delicious biryani.

Ingredients:

For the rice:

2 cups of basmati rice

4 cups of water

1 bay leaf

2 green cardamom pods

2 black cardamom pods

4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of ghee

For the biryani:

500g of chicken (boneless or with bones)

1 cup of sliced onions

1 cup of sliced tomatoes

2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

1 cup of yogurt

1/2 cup of chopped coriander leaves

1/2 cup of chopped mint leaves

4 tablespoons of ghee

Salt to taste

Step-by-Step Method:

Step 1: Preparing the Rice

Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for at least 30 minutes.

In a pot, add water, bay leaf, green and black cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon stick, salt, and ghee. Bring it to a boil.

Drain the rice and add it to the pot. Stir well and let it cook on low heat until all the water has been absorbed and the rice is fully cooked. Once done, let it cool down.

Step 2: Preparing the Biryani

In a pan, heat the ghee and add the sliced onions. Fry until they turn golden brown.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute.

Add the chicken and fry until it turns golden brown.

Add the chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well and cook until the tomatoes are completely soft.

Add the yogurt, garam masala powder, coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes.

In a separate pot, layer the rice and chicken mixture. Start with a layer of rice at the bottom, followed by a layer of chicken mixture, and then another layer of rice. Repeat the process until all the rice and chicken mixture has been used up.

Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and let it cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes.

Once done, turn off the heat and let it stand for 10-15 minutes.

Garnish with fried onions, coriander leaves, and mint leaves.

Your delicious biryani is now ready to serve. Enjoy it with some raita or yogurt sauce on the side.

Conclusion:

Biryani is a dish that requires a bit of time and effort to prepare, but the end result is well worth it. With this recipe, you can make delicious biryani that is sure to impress your family and friends. So, go ahead and give it a try.

