Bishop Briggs- Bishop Briggs Platinum : Bishop Briggs: The Rising Star of Platinum Sound

Bishop Briggs: The Rising Star of the Music Industry

Bishop Briggs, born Sarah Grace McLaughlin, is an up-and-coming artist who has taken the music industry by storm. She has an incredible ability to blend different genres of music, including pop, rock, and electronic, to create a unique sound that captivates audiences around the world.

Early Life and Musical Journey

Born in Tokyo, Japan, and raised in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, California, Bishop Briggs began her musical journey at a young age. She sang in church choirs and played the piano, developing a love for music that would stay with her throughout her life.

After attending college at the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, Briggs started performing at local venues and uploading her music to SoundCloud. It was there that she caught the attention of record labels and eventually signed with Island Records in 2015.

The Rise to Fame

Bishop Briggs’ debut single, “Wild Horses,” was released in 2016 and quickly gained popularity, reaching over 30 million streams on Spotify. Her powerful vocals and unique sound caught the attention of fans and critics alike, propelling her to fame.

Since then, Briggs has released two studio albums, “Church of Scars” in 2018 and “Champion” in 2019. Both albums showcase her ability to write honest and vulnerable lyrics while maintaining a high-energy sound.

One standout track from “Church of Scars” is “River,” which has become one of her most popular songs. The song’s anthemic chorus and Briggs’ soulful delivery have made it a favorite among fans and critics alike.

Live Performances and Collaborations

In addition to her music, Bishop Briggs is known for her captivating live performances. She has toured with acts like alt-J, Coldplay, and Kaleo, and has performed at major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Briggs’ success has also led to collaborations with other artists. She has worked with producers such as Martin Garrix and Kygo, and was featured on the hit single “Higher” by Kygo and Whitney Houston.

Connection with Fans and Social Justice Advocacy

One of the reasons for Bishop Briggs’ success is her ability to connect with her fans. She has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, and uses her music as a way to process her emotions. Her vulnerability has resonated with listeners, who often share their own stories with her.

Briggs’ influence extends beyond music as well. She has been an advocate for social justice and has used her platform to speak out against racism and police brutality. In 2020, she released the song “We Will Rock You” as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Future of Bishop Briggs

As Bishop Briggs continues to rise in popularity, it’s clear that she is a rising star with a bright future ahead. Her music and message have touched the hearts of many, and she shows no signs of slowing down. With her unique sound, powerful vocals, and relatable lyrics, Briggs is sure to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.