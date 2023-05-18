“Bishop Briggs Medusa Masked Singer”: Get to Know Bishop Briggs, Also Known as Medusa, the Champion of Season 9 of ‘The Masked Singer’

1. #BishopBriggs

Bishop Briggs, also known as ‘Medusa’, won The Masked Singer season 9 on May 17. She competed against ‘Macaw’, who was revealed to be David Archuleta, the runner-up of American Idol Season 7. Bishop Briggs was born Sarah Grace McLaughlin on July 18, 1992, in London. She took her stage name from her parents’ town of Bishopbriggs in Scotland. During her teenage years, she lived in Hong Kong before moving to Los Angeles to study at the Musicians Institute. Her first single, ‘Wild Horses’, was released in 2015, but it was ‘River’ that brought her fame, peaking at number 3 on the US Alternative Chart. Bishop Briggs has opened for Coldplay and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2021, her sister Kate passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 30. Bishop Briggs dedicated ‘High Water’ and ‘The Art of Survival’ to her sister. She is married to Landon Jacobs, and the couple welcomed their first child in August 2022.

