“Bishop David McGough (78) passed away. Rest in peace.”

Sadly, we are informing the public of the passing of Bishop David McGough, who was a retired auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Birmingham. At the age of 78, Bishop David passed away peacefully at his home in Tean. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bishop David and all those who are grieving his loss. May he rest in peace.

During his time in the Archdiocese of Birmingham, Bishop David made a tremendous impact as a spiritual leader, dedicated to his calling and devoted to serving his community. His passing undoubtedly leaves a void within the Church, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Bishop David was a true servant of God, a man of great faith who touched the lives of many people through his service to the Church. His dedication to his vocation was unwavering, and he embodied the best qualities of a religious leader, including compassion, empathy, and unwavering devotion to the welfare of his congregation.

As we mourn the passing of Bishop David, we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now in the hands of God, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched during his long and fruitful ministry. We pray that he may rest in peace and that those who mourn his passing may find comfort in the loving embrace of their faith.

The Archdiocese of Birmingham and its faithful extend their deepest condolences to Bishop David’s family, friends and colleagues. May they find solace in the outpouring of love and support that surrounds them during this difficult time.

Source : @RCBirmingham



It is with great sadness we announce the death of Bishop David McGough, retired auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Birmingham. Bishop David passed away at his home in Tean aged 78. We pray for Bishop David and all who mourn him. May he rest in peace https://t.co/2XhXflh1Or pic.twitter.com/HeYGfUWIh3— RC Birmingham (@RCBirmingham) March 26, 2023

