Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Diocese passes on #RIPBaharagateAkiiki.

The Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, who served as the Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, has passed away while receiving medical care at Nsambya Hospital. A photo was provided courtesy of the source.

The Catholic Church and the people of Uganda are mourning the passing of Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, who died on April 6, 2023, at Nsambya Hospital. The news of the bishop’s death was shared on social media by NBS Television, and it has since been widely reported in the country.

Bishop Emeritus Akiiki was a highly respected religious leader who served the church and the people of Uganda for many years. He was ordained as a priest in 1966, and he served in various parishes before being consecrated as the bishop of Hoima Diocese in 1992. He served in that capacity until his retirement in 2011, after which he continued to play an active role in the affairs of the church.

During his many years of service, Bishop Emeritus Akiiki was known for his commitment to social justice, peacebuilding, and the promotion of human rights. He was a vocal advocate for the poor and the marginalized, and he worked tirelessly to create a more just and equitable society. He was also deeply committed to interfaith dialogue and ecumenism, and he worked to promote greater understanding and cooperation between different religious communities.

Bishop Emeritus Akiiki’s passing is a great loss to the Catholic Church in Uganda and to the people of the country as a whole. His legacy of service, compassion, and dedication to justice and peace will be remembered and celebrated by many. May his soul rest in peace.

