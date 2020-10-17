Bishop Harrison Johnson Death – Dead : Bishop Harrison Johnson Obituary : Texas Pastor passed Away.

Bishop Harrison Johnson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” KVIA ABC-7 News on Twitter: “#Breaking — A long-time El Paso bishop who presided over an Aug. 3 shooting victim’s funeral that drew worldwide attention has died of Covid-19 after a months-long battle with the contagious virus. ”

Tributes

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bishop Harrison B. Johnson, State Bishop of Central West TX, CO & NM. Bishop Johnson transitioned from labor to rest on Oct 15. Please keep his wife, Shirlone Johnson, family & the Praise Temple Church in prayer during this time pic.twitter.com/SnZVRnLkVL — Full Gospel Baptist (@FGBCF) October 17, 2020

great husband, father, son, pastor, friend, brother leader, mentor, example. We love you & Johnson family. P.T., CWT, NM, Colorado State F.G.B., S.W. Region praying 4 , 1 another. "It’s Gonna Be Alright", "Yes Lord"- Bishop Harrison Johnson @FGBCF @PraiseTempleELP @newhope_abq pic.twitter.com/GDd7wRHdTa — David Cooper (@bishopnm) October 16, 2020