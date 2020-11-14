Bishop William Ellis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bishop William Ellis of W.A.E Ministries has Died .
Bishop William Ellis, we will miss you. Take your rest sir! See you in the morning. 🌄 pic.twitter.com/IssgmJW4iv
— Best Moments In Church (@best_in_church) November 14, 2020
I’m not logging onto Facebook on Saturdays any more!
Rest In Peace Bishop William Ellis!
Posted by Justin K. Gilyard on Saturday, November 14, 2020
Darren Thomas @apostledarren wrote
“Daily I will worship Thee, Lamb of God who died for me…” rest well Honorable Bishop William Ellis. Prayers for the Ellis Family and The Morgan Park family.
freddie Musical keyboard banks wrote
The infamous 2020 strikes again. Can’t sleep at all. I’ll remember and miss my former pastor Bishop William Ellis.
I truly thank God for the fellowship and allowing our paths to cross!
Please keep his family, friends and church in your prayers!
my, my, my!!!.
Orin B. McNeil Jr. wrote
I don’t know what 2020 is doing . Another general of the faith is gone. Bishop William Ellis epitomized church! Lord please don’t take all the fathers just yet. It’s still some things us as sons have to learn. #ThisHasBeenAYear
Carmella White wrote
The One and Only Bishop William A. Ellis!!! I will never forget the excitement I had as a child knowing he was bringing forth the word in our youth revivals/ church anniversaries. Never met anyone like him. Truly a great loss
