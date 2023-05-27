Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar and Family Involved in Fatal Accident; 2 Daughters Pass Away

Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar Involved in Accident with Family; 2 Daughters Dead

Overview

Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar and his family were involved in a tragic accident that took the lives of two of his daughters. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the afternoon hours, on Highway 67 in Arkansas.

The Accident

According to reports, Pastor Fryar was driving his family’s minivan when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross the centerline and collide with an oncoming truck. The impact of the collision was devastating and resulted in the death of two of Pastor Fryar’s daughters, ages 8 and 10.

The Survivors

Pastor Fryar, his wife, and their three other children were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were all taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries. The family’s 13-year-old daughter was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she remains in critical condition. Pastor Fryar, his wife, and their two other children were treated for their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The Community’s Response

The news of the accident has shaken the Bismark community, where Pastor Fryar serves as the pastor of the Bismark General Baptist Church. The church has been flooded with messages of support and offers of assistance for the family during this difficult time. The community has also come together to hold vigils and prayer services for the family, as well as to raise funds to help cover the family’s medical expenses and funeral costs.

Pastor Fryar’s Statement

In a statement released by the family, Pastor Fryar expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and asked for continued prayers for his family. He stated, “We are devastated by the loss of our two precious daughters and are praying for our daughter who is still fighting for her life. We are grateful for the support of our community and ask for continued prayers during this difficult time.”

Conclusion

The tragic accident involving Pastor Chad Fryar and his family has left the Bismark community reeling. As the family continues to heal from their injuries and grieve the loss of their daughters, the community has rallied around them to offer support and comfort during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fryar family, and we join the community in offering our condolences and support.

1) Pastor Chad Fryar accident

2) Bismark car crash

3) Fryar family tragedy

4) Pastor Fryar daughters killed

5) Bismark community mourns family loss