Bison Birria Recipe: Chef Sean Sherman’s Recipe for Bison Birria

Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab at the Midtown Global Market is a unique concept that brings Indigenous cuisine to the forefront. The Food Lab features a market that is set to open on June 1, 2023. This market will offer a wide range of Indigenous ingredients, prepared foods, and products that are not commonly found in other markets.

The Indigenous Food Lab Market

The Indigenous Food Lab Market will offer a variety of products that are sourced from Indigenous producers and suppliers. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, seafood, and dairy products. It will also offer a range of packaged foods, including snacks, condiments, and sauces. These products will be made with Indigenous ingredients, such as wild rice, maple syrup, and bison meat.

In addition to food products, the market will also offer a range of Indigenous arts and crafts. These will include items such as pottery, beadwork, and textiles. The market will provide a platform for Indigenous artists and artisans to showcase their work and connect with customers.

The Importance of Indigenous Cuisine

Indigenous cuisine is an important part of North American history and culture. It is also a cuisine that is often overlooked and underrepresented in mainstream food culture. Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab aims to change this by bringing Indigenous cuisine to the forefront and showcasing its diversity and richness.

Indigenous cuisine is rooted in the land and the seasons. It often incorporates local ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Many Indigenous dishes are also steeped in symbolism and ritual, making them an important part of cultural traditions and ceremonies.

By promoting Indigenous cuisine, Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab is helping to preserve and celebrate Indigenous culture. It is also providing a platform for Indigenous chefs and food producers to showcase their skills and connect with a wider audience.

The Role of the Food Lab

Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab is not just a market. It is also a hub for Indigenous food education, research, and innovation. The Food Lab provides a space for Indigenous chefs, food producers, and researchers to collaborate and develop new ideas and approaches to Indigenous cuisine.

The Food Lab also offers a range of educational programs and events. These include cooking workshops, food tastings, and lectures on Indigenous food history and culture. These programs are designed to promote awareness and appreciation of Indigenous cuisine and to foster a deeper understanding of Indigenous culture.

Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab is also committed to sustainability and supporting local food systems. The market will feature products that are sourced from Indigenous producers and suppliers, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. The Food Lab also promotes the use of traditional and sustainable farming and harvesting practices, helping to preserve the land and its resources.

Conclusion

Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab at the Midtown Global Market is a unique concept that brings Indigenous cuisine to the forefront. The Indigenous Food Lab Market, set to open on June 1, 2023, will offer a wide range of Indigenous ingredients, prepared foods, and products that are not commonly found in other markets. The Food Lab is also a hub for Indigenous food education, research, and innovation, promoting awareness and appreciation of Indigenous cuisine and culture. By supporting Indigenous food systems and promoting sustainability, Sherman’s Indigenous Food Lab is not only preserving Indigenous culture but also helping to build a more just and equitable food system for all.

