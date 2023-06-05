Bissell Pro Max Clean And Protect : The Ultimate Cleaning Companion: Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect

Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect: The Ultimate Cleaning Partner

Introduction

Bissell is a well-known brand in the world of home cleaning that has been around for over 140 years. They have a wide range of products that cater to all cleaning needs, from carpets to hardwood floors. One of their popular products is the Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect, which is a carpet cleaner designed to deep clean and protect your carpets.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect and why it is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their carpets clean and well-maintained. We will also discuss its features, benefits, and how to use it.

Features

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is a powerful carpet cleaner that is designed to deep clean and protect your carpets. It has several features that make it stand out from other carpet cleaners in the market.

Dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect comes with dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes that work together to remove deep-down dirt and stains from your carpets. These brushes are efficient in removing dirt and stains from high-traffic areas, upholstery, and stairs.

HeatWave Technology

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect also comes with HeatWave Technology, which helps to maintain the water temperature throughout the cleaning process. This ensures that the cleaning solution is effective in breaking down dirt and stains.

CleanShot Pretreater

The CleanShot Pretreater is a feature that allows you to apply the cleaning solution directly onto the stains before cleaning. This ensures that the tough stains are removed effectively.

Stain Trapper Tool

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect comes with a Stain Trapper Tool that is designed to capture the dirt and stains that are removed during cleaning. This prevents the dirt and stains from re-entering the carpet fibers, ensuring that your carpets remain clean and fresh.

Benefits

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect has several benefits that make it an ideal choice for homeowners who want to keep their carpets clean and well-maintained.

Deep Cleaning

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is designed to deep clean your carpets, removing dirt, stains, and odors that are embedded deep within the fibers. This ensures that your carpets remain clean and fresh for longer.

Easy to Use

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is easy to use, even for beginners. It comes with simple instructions that guide you through the cleaning process, making it easy to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Versatile

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is a versatile carpet cleaner that can be used on a wide range of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and stairs. This makes it a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their home clean and well-maintained.

Protects Carpets

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect not only cleans your carpets but also protects them. It comes with a Stain Trapper Tool that captures the dirt and stains that are removed during cleaning, preventing them from re-entering the carpet fibers.

How to Use

Using the Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is easy, even for beginners. Here are the steps to follow:

Fill the clean water tank with hot water and the cleaning solution. Plug in the machine and turn it on. Press the trigger to apply the cleaning solution to the carpet. Use the Dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes to scrub the carpet and remove dirt and stains. Use the CleanShot Pretreater to apply the cleaning solution directly onto tough stains. Use the Stain Trapper Tool to capture the dirt and stains that are removed during cleaning. Empty the dirty water tank and rinse the machine.

Conclusion

The Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is a powerful and versatile carpet cleaner that is designed to deep clean and protect your carpets. It has several features that make it stand out from other carpet cleaners in the market, including dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes, HeatWave Technology, CleanShot Pretreater, and Stain Trapper Tool.

Using the Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is easy, and it has several benefits, including deep cleaning, easy to use, versatile, and protects carpets. If you want to keep your carpets clean and well-maintained, the Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is a must-have.

Q: What is Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect?

A: Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is a cleaning solution specially designed for carpets, upholstery, and other fabric surfaces. It is formulated to remove dirt, stains, and odors while protecting the surface from future stains.

Q: How does Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect work?

A: Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect uses a powerful formula that penetrates deep into the fabric fibers to loosen and lift dirt and stains. The solution also contains a stain protectant that helps to repel future stains, keeping your carpets and upholstery looking clean and fresh for longer.

Q: Is Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect safe to use?

A: Yes, Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is safe to use on most carpets and upholstery. However, it is always recommended to test the solution on an inconspicuous area first to ensure compatibility.

Q: Can Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect be used on pet stains?

A: Yes, Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is effective at removing pet stains and odors from carpets and upholstery.

Q: How do I use Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect?

A: To use Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect, simply dilute the solution according to the instructions on the label, then apply the solution to the desired surface using a Bissell carpet cleaning machine or other compatible equipment.

Q: How often should I use Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect?

A: The frequency of use will depend on the level of foot traffic and the amount of dirt and stains your carpets and upholstery are exposed to. It is recommended to use Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect as needed to maintain the cleanliness and appearance of your carpets and upholstery.

Q: Can Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect be used on hard surfaces?

A: No, Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is designed for use on carpets and upholstery only. It should not be used on hard surfaces such as tiles or hardwood floors.

Q: What is the shelf life of Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect?

A: The shelf life of Bissell Pro Max Clean and Protect is approximately 2 years, provided it is stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.