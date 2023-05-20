Bitcoin : Bitcoin’s Next Blast-Off: Historic Catalyst Sparks Expectations of a June Rally, Says InvestAnswers

Bitcoin’s Next Blast-Off: Historic Catalyst Sparks Expectations of a June Rally, Says InvestAnswers

A well-known crypto analyst from InvestAnswers suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) may experience a rally in June due to an upcoming historical bull signal. This signal occurs when Bitcoin’s realized price (RP) crosses above the long-term holder realized price (LTH RP), which has historically led to significant Bitcoin rallies. The RP represents the value of all Bitcoin based on the price at which they were bought, divided by the total coins in circulation, while the LTH RP represents the average on-chain acquisition cost for coins kept outside of exchange reserves and that have remained stationary for over 155 days. The anonymous trader notes that these “flips” have historically occurred in June, except for one instance in August 2012 when Bitcoin was relatively new, and other notable occurrences took place in June 2016 and June 2019, indicating a trend that might extend to June 2023. The trader also adds that potential price dips after these rallies should not be a concern, as they have historically been followed by an upward trend. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $27,363, marking an increase of 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

News Source : Crypto News Flash

