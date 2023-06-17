Bitter Lake shooting claims one life: Title revised today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Bitter Lake neighborhood is currently under investigation by the Seattle Police after a man was fatally shot. Information about the suspect(s) has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

Bitter Lake shooting Gun violence in Seattle Homicide in Bitter Lake Seattle crime rates Police investigation in Bitter Lake shooting

News Source : FOX13 News | Seattle & Western Washington | Formerly Q13 News

Source Link :1 killed in Bitter Lake shooting/