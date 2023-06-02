“BJJ dangerous moves”: “Top 10 Riskiest Techniques in BJJ: Uncovering the Twister”

The Twister – Top 10 Most Dangerous Moves in BJJ

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a highly effective martial art that utilizes grappling techniques to control and submit an opponent. With its focus on leverage and technique rather than brute strength, BJJ is particularly popular among smaller or weaker practitioners. However, BJJ is not without its risks, and certain moves can be incredibly dangerous if executed improperly. In this article, we will examine the top 10 most dangerous moves in BJJ, starting with the Twister.

What is the Twister?

The Twister is a submission hold that targets the spine and neck. It is a highly effective but dangerous technique that should only be attempted by experienced practitioners. The Twister involves twisting the opponent’s body in one direction while applying pressure to their neck and spine in the opposite direction. This creates a painful and potentially damaging torque on the spine and neck.

Why is the Twister Dangerous?

The Twister is dangerous for several reasons. Firstly, it puts a tremendous amount of torque on the spine and neck, which can cause serious injury if not executed properly. Secondly, the technique is difficult to escape from once it has been applied, meaning that the opponent may be forced to tap out or risk serious injury. Finally, the Twister is a banned move in many BJJ competitions due to its potential for injury.

How to Execute the Twister Safely

If you are an experienced BJJ practitioner and wish to attempt the Twister, it is important to do so safely. Here are some tips for executing the Twister without causing injury:

Start slowly and gradually increase the pressure. Do not try to force the technique too quickly.

Communicate with your partner throughout the technique to ensure that they are not in pain or at risk of injury.

Never apply the Twister to someone who has a pre-existing neck or spine injury.

Release the technique immediately if your partner taps out or signals that they are in pain.

Conclusion

The Twister is a powerful and dangerous move in BJJ that should only be attempted by experienced practitioners. While it can be an effective submission hold, it is also a banned move in many competitions due to its potential for injury. If you do wish to attempt the Twister, it is important to do so safely and with the utmost care for your partner’s well-being. Always communicate throughout the technique and release it immediately if your partner taps out or signals that they are in pain. Remember, the goal of BJJ is not to injure your opponent, but rather to control and submit them using proper technique and leverage.

