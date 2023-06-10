BJP activist Saurabh Pimpalkar threatens NCP chief Sharad Pawar with same fate as Narendra Dabholkar

Saurabh Pimpalkar, suspect in threat against Sharad Pawar. : Police seek BJP activist Saurabh Pimpalkar for threatening NCP chief Sharad Pawar with the fate of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Police are currently searching for Saurabh Pimpalkar, a BJP activist from Amravati, who allegedly posted a tweet on Friday threatening NCP chief Sharad Pawar with the same fate as rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. The LT Marg police in Mumbai have registered an offence against Pimpalkar for promoting enmity between groups, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace. The suspect is accused of being involved in an Amravati University law exam paper leak, and NCP activists have demanded his arrest. MPCC president Nana Patole has criticised the state’s law and order situation, questioning the home department’s effectiveness.

News Source : Prafulla Marpakwar

