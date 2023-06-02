Prashant Roy Basunia : BJP leader Prashant Roy Basunia shot dead in Cooch Behar

A BJP leader named Prashant Roy Basunia was shot dead in the Dinhata Shimultala area of Cooch Behar. The incident took place on a Friday afternoon, and the police, led by Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar District, arrived at the scene promptly. The BJP leaders and MLAs also rushed to the spot upon hearing the news. The BJP has accused the TMC of being involved in the murder, but the TMC has denied any involvement and called the allegations baseless. According to local sources and the police, Prashant Roy Basunia was shot by a group of miscreants who entered his home while he was having lunch with his mother. He was rushed to the Dinhata subdivision hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. In protest, the BJP blocked the Cooch Behar-Dinhata state highway and demanded a CBI investigation into the incident. However, the TMC has rejected the demand and suggested that the murder might be due to internal conflicts within the BJP. Udayan Guha, Dinhata MLA and North Bengal Development Minister, mentioned that Prashant had a criminal background and accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political mileage. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

News Source : MPost

Cooch Behar BJP leader murder Political killing in Cooch Behar district BJP leader assassination in West Bengal Violence and politics in Cooch Behar Murder of BJP leader sparks tension in West Bengal