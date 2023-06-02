BJP member Prashant Basunia shot dead by TMC goons in Simultala, demand for CBI probe: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul

Prashant Basunia : BJP member Prashant Basunia shot dead in Simultala, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul demands CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul has criticized the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the recent death of a BJP member in Simultala, West Bengal. The West Bengal police received an alleged gunshot incident report from Simultala’s Dinhata Police Station. Prashant Basunia, the deceased victim, was identified by Additional SP Cooch Behar. Paul demanded a CBI investigation and the resignation of the minister in charge of North Bengal development. She accused the government of creating fear to gain votes in the upcoming election. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

News Source : ANI News

