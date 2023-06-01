“black beans recipe”: Recipe for Beef and Green Beans with Sweet Onions and Black Beans

Beef and Green Beans with Sweet Onions and Black Beans Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and delicious weeknight meal that requires minimal prep and clean up? Look no further than this beef and green beans with sweet onions and black beans recipe. With tender beef, crisp green beans, sweet onions, and protein-packed black beans, this dish is sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep you feeling full and energized.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef sirloin, cut into thin strips

1 pound green beans, trimmed

1 large sweet onion, sliced

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef strips and season with salt, black pepper, paprika, and cumin. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove the beef from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add the sliced sweet onion and minced garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the green beans to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes or until they are crisp-tender. Add the black beans to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Return the beef to the skillet and toss to combine with the vegetables and beans. Serve hot and enjoy!

Additional Tips:

This beef and green beans with sweet onions and black beans recipe is versatile and can be customized to suit your preferences. Here are a few additional tips:

If you prefer your vegetables to be softer, you can cover the skillet with a lid and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

If you don’t have beef sirloin, you can use any other cut of beef, such as flank steak or sirloin tip.

You can add additional spices and seasonings to the dish, such as chili powder, garlic powder, or red pepper flakes, to give it a kick of flavor.

If you’re looking to make this dish vegetarian, you can omit the beef and add more black beans or tofu for protein.

You can also serve this dish with rice, quinoa, or another grain of your choice to make it more filling.

In conclusion, this beef and green beans with sweet onions and black beans recipe is a delicious and healthy meal that can be made in under 30 minutes. With its combination of tender beef, crisp green beans, sweet onions, and protein-packed black beans, it’s sure to be a hit with the whole family. So why not give it a try tonight?

