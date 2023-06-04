“Black gel pens” : 12 Medium Point (0.7mm) Black Ink Gel Pens from SHARPIE S-Gel

A pack of 12 SHARPIE S-Gel pens with medium point (0.7mm) and black ink gel.



Price: $16.99 - $12.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 09:08:33 UTC – Details)





The Sharpie S-Gel is a new writing instrument that has taken the writing world by storm. This gel pen is a high-performance writing tool that boasts a sleek, professional look and delivers always-vivid writing. The S-Gel is a perfect example of how Sharpie has been able to innovate and improve a classic tool like a pen to meet modern standards of performance and style.

One of the most impressive features of the Sharpie S-Gel is its no smear and no bleed technology. This means that the ink dries quickly and does not smudge or bleed through the paper. This is a significant improvement over traditional gel pens, which can often leave ink smears and bleed through the paper, making writing a frustrating and messy experience. The S-Gel’s ink technology ensures that any writing task is smooth, clean, and precise.

The Sharpie S-Gel is also available in various point sizes, barrel finishes, and gel ink colors, making it a versatile writing instrument that can meet any writing need. The gel ink colors are intensely bold, providing a vivid writing experience that is unmatched by other pens. The colors are so bold that they can even be seen from a distance, making them perfect for calligraphy, artwork, or any other writing task that requires a bit of creativity and flair.

Another great feature of the Sharpie S-Gel is its contoured rubber grip, which provides a comfortable writing experience. The grip is designed to fit comfortably in the hand, reducing hand fatigue and ensuring that writing tasks can be performed for extended periods without any discomfort. This feature is particularly important for students or professionals who need to write for long periods.

The Sharpie S-Gel is a medium point pen with a 0.7mm tip, making it perfect for everyday writing tasks. The medium point allows for a smooth, consistent ink flow that is easy to read and write with. The 0.7mm tip is also versatile enough to be used for both fine and bold writing, making it perfect for any writing task.

The Sharpie S-Gel is available in a pack of 12 black gel ink pens, making it perfect for use in homes, schools, or offices. The pack of 12 ensures that there are enough pens for multiple users and that there are always spare pens available when needed. The pens are also refillable, making them an eco-friendly choice that can save money in the long run.

The Sharpie S-Gel is an excellent example of how innovation and design can improve a classic tool like a pen. The S-Gel’s no smear and no bleed technology, bold gel ink colors, contoured rubber grip, and medium point make it a writing instrument that is perfect for any writing task. The S-Gel’s sleek, professional look also makes it a writing instrument that you won’t want to loan out. Whether you’re a student, professional, or just someone who enjoys writing, the Sharpie S-Gel is a must-have tool that will make any writing task a pleasure.



