‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer Kwame Brathwaite dies at 85

Kwame Brathwaite, the revolutionary photographer and activist, passed away on April 1 at the age of 85. Brathwaite was instrumental in shaping the aesthetic of the \”Black is Beautiful\” movement during the 1960s and beyond. He challenged Eurocentric beauty standards and celebrated Black culture by photographing jazz icons and young Black women, known as the Grandassa Models. His legacy continues to resonate today, with a resurgence of interest in his work from historians, curators, and collectors.

Early Life and Career

Kwame Brathwaite was born in 1938 to Barbadian immigrants in Brooklyn, New York. He attended the School of Industrial Art and was drawn to photography after being inspired by David Jackson’s photograph of Emmett Till and witnessing the work of a young photographer in a jazz club. Brathwaite used a Hasselblad medium-format camera and developed a darkroom technique that enhanced how Black skin appeared in his photographs. He photographed jazz legends such as Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Thelonious Monk.

The Grandassa Models and \”Black is Beautiful\”

In the early 1960s, Brathwaite, along with the African Jazz Arts Society and Studios (AJASS), challenged whitewashed beauty standards by photographing young Black women, the Grandassa Models, and celebrating their features. In 1962, the group organized \”Naturally \’62,\” a fashion show featuring the models that would continue to be held annually until 1992. Brathwaite’s photographs of the Grandassa Models and his work with AJASS became emblematic of the \”Black is Beautiful\” movement.

Later Career

Brathwaite documented other popular Black music genres in the 1970s and became known for his work with legends such as Nina Simone, Bob Marley, and Stevie Wonder. He continued to develop his photography and focused on the \”Black is Beautiful\” ethos throughout his career. In 2019, his first major retrospective was organized by the Aperture Foundation and debuted at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles before touring the United States. Brathwaite remained an active photographer until 2018.

Continued Influence and Current Exhibitions

Kwame Brathwaite’s legacy continues to inspire and shape discussions about beauty standards, photography, and Black culture. T Magazine’s 2021 profile of him noted that his health was failing, and he was unable to be interviewed. However, his work lives on and is currently being exhibited in the traveling retrospective, which is now at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, and another exhibition titled \”Kwame Brathwaite: Things Well Worth Waiting For\” at the Art Institute of Chicago, which will remain on view until July 24.

Kwame Brathwaite Credit: Cory Rice

Kwame Brathwaite was a visionary photographer and activist who used his art to challenge oppressive beauty standards and celebrate Black culture. His work and legacy are an inspiration to many and continue to impact the discussion around photography and representation. His contributions to the world of photography and activism will not be forgotten.