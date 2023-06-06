“Black men purpose discovery”: Helping Black Men Discover Their True Purpose: A Couple’s Mission

No More Hiding Ministries (NMH) is a nonprofit organization founded by Saint Rice to provide a safe space for Black men to have straightforward and authentic conversations about life’s daily challenges. The organization aims to help Black men overcome hurtful personal and societal stereotypes, hidden trauma, and buried pain.

Rice started NMH about 20 years ago while serving as a correctional officer at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center prison in Pacific, Missouri. He observed “lifers,” older Black prisoners, many serving life sentences, who made a concerted effort to reach out and counsel younger inmates. “Many of the convicts were mature men who understood the conditions of their lives,” Rice recalled. “They were trying to find a sense of normalcy, so they reached out to inmates with immature minds, who were still doing the type of things that caused them to be in that space in the first place. I saw how these older men talked to these younger men; how they would tell them their minds were controlling their actions. That birthed this mission.”

The Rice’s note how many Black men have internalized behaviors based on societal constructs that make it difficult to be vulnerable or share emotions. Black men who are viewed inside a stereotype can become “dehumanized and invisible, and their psychological and emotional health suffers.” LaVada said the malady has historical roots. “Alot of it goes back to slavery where Black men were so dehumanized, working in the fields, in their homes or whatever they were doing,” she said, adding: “They were always treated less than, even less than the Black women.”

Rice transitioned from a correctional officer to a case manager, to a probation officer before pursuing degrees in higher education. Before embracing his journey to help Black men find their better selves, Rice said he had to deal with his own internalized, undiagnosed trauma. Born in Kinloch, he never knew his biological father. At a young age, his grandfather, a cab driver, and his uncle were gunned down on the job on Christmas Eve 1973. This was around the time his mother married his stepfather and the family moved to other locations in North County. Rice lost his only younger brother, who suffered from mental illness and substance abuse. Raised in the church, Rice said there wasn’t a huge presence of Black men in his life. “Most of the Black men at church talked in riddles. They weren’t sitting down and having real conversations that explored manhood, sexuality and all the stuff we need to know. So, I didn’t feel enough trust to open up with them,” he said. “Trust” is a big component in Black men’s failure to share their feelings, Rice added. “For the men I’ve dealt with, love comes through trust and respect. When a man trusts his space, he’s going to stay close to it.”

NMH works to help men do away with the myths and stereotypes pertaining to Black men “not being nurturing or goal-oriented or unwilling to be in monogamous relationships. “When you start working with men, you get down to the core and you find out that their desire is like Black women…they want to be stable, they want to be more of a nurturer and many of them are, especially with their children. “It’s just that you don’t hear about or see that side of Black men much,” Rice continued. “Yet, there is no one as resilient as the Black man, especially in the U.S. and I don’t think there’s enough focus placed on the positiveness, resiliency or the grit that we have.”

Although NMH talks about connecting men “with their Creator,” LaVada and Saint point out that they’re not necessarily talking about religion. “It’s more about relationships than religion or rituals,” LaVada said. “It’s about how we restore relationships with ourselves.” Saint added that many men mistakenly think they must find alternative ways to get to God. “They think, ‘maybe it’s through my woman or maybe it’s through organized religion.’ No, that man can call on God while he’s walking down the street and God will lead him. The Word of God says He desires a relationship with us…so, once a man opens up and connects with God, He will lead him to the right space to learn more about Him.

NMH’s overall task is embodied in its mission statement: “To improve life to the highest quality internally and externally, inspiring men to unveil their purpose while enhancing their character, empowering self, healing wounds, mentalities and spirits.”

Black men empowerment Purposeful living for Black men Self-discovery for Black men Black men mentorship Personal growth for Black men

News Source : Sylvester Brown Jr. (The St. Louis American)

Source Link :A couple’s mission to help Black men discover their true purpose/