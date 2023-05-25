Black men suffer in silence with mental health issues: St. Louis American opinion

Black men mental health : Black Men Suffering in Silence with Mental Health Issues: St. Louis Article Addresses Barriers to Seeking Therapy and Support

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to mental health issues, but even before the pandemic, Black men have been silently suffering from their mental health. The stigma of seeking therapy must be eliminated to allow Black men to express their emotions without fear of ridicule. Racism is a significant contributor to high rates of depression, anxiety, anger, and stress among Black men, and societal pressures to follow stereotypical masculine ideals make it difficult for men to openly express their feelings and vulnerabilities. Barriers to seeking mental health services include lack of financial resources, cultural beliefs, lack of accessibility, and a shortage of mental health professionals who are Black. Childhood trauma also contributes to the mental health state of Black men, making it crucial to address these issues as a community and allow Black men to express their humanness.

News Source : Denise Hooks-Anderson

