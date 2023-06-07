“Black Nitrile Gloves” : Highly Durable SNAKESKYN Black Nitrile Gloves – 6 MIL THICK Industrial Grade, Non-Latex and Powder-Free with Exceptional Resistance to Rips, Tears and Punctures.

Industrial Grade SNAKESKYN Black Nitrile Gloves – 6 MIL THICK, Non-Latex, Powder-Free, Highly Resistant to Rips, Tears, and Punctures



SnakeSkyn is a brand that offers superior quality nitrile gloves for a variety of industries. These gloves were originally designed for use by the military, police, fire, and ambulance services, but now service over 100 industries. Whatever the task, and wherever the environment, companies around the USA and Canada can rely on their advanced hand protection solutions, to go beyond protection to improve employees’ comfort, productivity, and satisfaction.

One of the key features that makes SnakeSkyn gloves unique is their proprietary nitrile blend, which makes their gloves super strong and able to last all day. They are the only company in the world that has their own blend, which means they are 10x tougher than the competing brands. This blend is modified consistently to combat the latest solvents on the market without compromising comfort. The 6 Mil industrial grade makes SnakeSkyn gloves strong and thick enough to stretch without tearing, pinching, smelling, sticking, or leaving residue.

The entire surface of SnakeSkyn gloves is textured for improved grip, which is excellent for touch and tactile sensitivity when operating weapons or machinery. The enhanced grip even works in wet conditions, making them superb for mechanics handling parts. The gloves are also 100% latex-free, which means they contain no natural rubber proteins that may cause allergies. This makes SnakeSkyn gloves the best solution for individuals sensitive to latex, including those who are allergic to natural rubber and donning powder.

Another aspect that sets SnakeSkyn gloves apart is how they care for the little things. Their convenient dispenser box keeps gloves clean and organized while providing easy access. Their gloves are organized and placed neatly on top of each other, and not stuffed in a box. This attention to detail ensures that the gloves are always ready for use and in pristine condition.

In conclusion, SnakeSkyn gloves are a superior quality hand protection solution that is ideal for a variety of industries. Their proprietary nitrile blend makes their gloves super strong and able to last all day, and their enhanced grip even works in wet conditions, making them superb for mechanics handling parts. Additionally, their 100% latex-free composition ensures that they are safe for individuals sensitive to latex, while their convenient dispenser box ensures that the gloves are always ready for use and in pristine condition. Overall, SnakeSkyn gloves offer outstanding value for dollar and are by far the best glove in the market.



