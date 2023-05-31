“Black radish ravioli”: Black Radish Ravioli with Prawn Rillettes Recipe

Recipe: Black Radish Ravioli, Prawn Rillettes

Introduction

If you’re looking for a fancy yet easy-to-make dinner recipe, then this black radish ravioli with prawn rillettes should be on your list. This recipe is not only delicious but also healthy, as black radish is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants. Plus, the combination of black radish and prawns creates a unique flavor that you won’t find in any other dish.

Ingredients

For the ravioli:

1 large black radish, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

For the prawn rillettes:

1/2 pound cooked prawns, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup chopped chives

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

For the ravioli:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, eggs, olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Mix until the dough comes together. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin or pasta maker until it is thin enough to see through. Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into circles. Place a slice of black radish on top of each circle of dough and fold it in half, pressing the edges together to seal. Boil a pot of salted water and cook the ravioli for 2-3 minutes or until they float to the top. Drain the ravioli and set them aside.

For the prawn rillettes:

In a food processor, pulse the prawns until they are finely chopped. Add the cream cheese, heavy cream, chives, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Pulse until the mixture is smooth. Spoon the prawn rillettes into a piping bag or a plastic bag with a hole cut in the corner.

Assembly:

Place a spoonful of prawn rillettes on top of each ravioli. Serve the black radish ravioli with prawn rillettes on a plate. Garnish with some chopped chives and a sprinkle of black pepper.

Conclusion

This black radish ravioli with prawn rillettes recipe is perfect for a fancy dinner party or a romantic night in. The black radish adds a unique flavor and texture to the ravioli, and the prawn rillettes are incredibly creamy and flavorful. Serve this dish with a glass of white wine, and you’ll have a meal that’s sure to impress.

Italian cuisine Pasta dishes Seafood appetizers Gourmet appetizers Vegetable-based pasta dishes

News Source : Recipe Cooking

Source Link :Recipe: Black radish ravioli, prawn rillettes/