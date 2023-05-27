Black sugar biscuits: Anzac Biscuits Recipe with Black Sugar

Anzac Day: Commemorating a Key Moment in Australian and New Zealand History

April 25 is an important day in Australia and New Zealand – it is Anzac Day, a day of remembrance for the 1915 beach landing in Gallipoli, Turkey, during World War I. This event is often considered a turning point in the two countries’ history, as it marked the beginning of their distinct identity separate from the British Empire. One way that people mark this day is by baking a special type of cookie, called Anzacs, which were sent to troops during wartime and used in fundraising efforts. These cookies are easy to make and travel well, making them perfect for transporting halfway around the world or keeping in your pantry for a sweet treat.

The History of Anzac Biscuits

Anzac biscuits have a rich history that dates back to the early 1900s. During World War I, the wives and mothers of Australian and New Zealand soldiers who were fighting in Europe wanted to send them something to remind them of home. Since fresh food was difficult to transport, they decided to send biscuits instead. Anzac biscuits were the perfect choice, as they were made from ingredients that were readily available during wartime rationing – oats, flour, sugar, and coconut. Most importantly, they could withstand the long journey to Europe without spoiling.

The name “Anzac” is an acronym for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, the group of soldiers who fought at Gallipoli. Today, Anzac biscuits are still a popular treat in both countries, and they are often baked and sold to raise funds for veterans’ groups and other charitable organizations.

A Japanese Twist on Anzac Biscuits

While traditional Anzac biscuits are delicious on their own, adding a Japanese twist can take them to the next level. In Japan, there is a long tradition of adding umami or spice to sweets, and this recipe incorporates some of those flavors. Instead of golden syrup, the recipe calls for kuromitsu, a type of brown sugar syrup that is commonly used in Japanese desserts. Two varieties of cane sugar are also used to add depth and create a slightly softer cookie.

To give the biscuits an extra boost of flavor, a dash of dashi (optional) and darker sugar are added to the mix. The result is a biscuit that has a subtle, savory undertone that is difficult to pinpoint but adds an extra layer of complexity to the overall flavor profile. Garnished with a sprig of rosemary and served with a cup of tea, these Japanese-inspired Anzac biscuits are the perfect way to mark Anzac Day.

Conclusion

Anzac Day is an important day in Australian and New Zealand history, and baking Anzac biscuits is a great way to commemorate this event. While traditional Anzac biscuits are delicious on their own, adding a Japanese twist with kuromitsu and dashi can take them to the next level. Whether you’re in Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere else in the world, baking a batch of Anzac biscuits is a great way to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought and died for their countries.

Black sugar Anzac biscuit recipe Black sugar Anzac cookie recipe Anzac biscuit recipe with black sugar How to make black sugar Anzac biscuits Black sugar Anzac biscuit variations

News Source : The Japan Times

Source Link :Recipe: Black sugar Anzac biscuits/