BLACKPINK brand value: May’s Brand Value Rankings: BLACKPINK Leads as Top Advertisement Model, Followed by NewJeans, Lim Young Woong, and More.

From April 18 through May 18, 2023, the Korea Institute for Corporate Brand Reputation analyzed big data of advertisement models in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity.

The Institute found that the #1 ranked advertisement model(s) in terms of brand value for the month of May was BLACKPINK, earning a total of 1,635,215 points. Girl group NewJeans followed behind in 2nd place with 1,600,113 points, and Lim Young Woong took up third place with 1,559,416 points total.

From 4th through 30th place are, in order: Son Heung Min, BTS, IVE, Yoo Jae Suk, Son Suk Goo, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, Gong Yoo, Kim Ho Joong, Park Seo Joon, Seventeen, Lee Chan Won, Young Tak, Park Eun Bin, IU, aespa, Kang Daniel, Kang Dong Won, Baek Jong Won, LE SSERAGFIM, Song Ga In, Shin Dong Yup. Yuna Kim, Jun Ji Hyun, Jang Yoon Jung, Park Bo Gum, and NCT.







