Blade: The Series – Continuation of Death – Season 1 Episode 3

Blade: The Series – Death Goes On S01E03

Introduction

Blade: The Series is an action-packed television series based on the Marvel Comics character, Blade. The show follows the adventures of Blade, a half-human, half-vampire warrior who hunts down and kills vampires. In Death Goes On, the third episode of the first season, Blade continues his fight against the vampire underworld.

Plot Summary

In Death Goes On, Blade is on a mission to hunt down a vampire named Marcus Van Sciver, who is responsible for creating a new strain of the vampire virus. The virus is spreading rapidly and turning humans into vampires at an alarming rate. Blade teams up with Krista Starr, a former military medic who has been infected with the virus. Together, they infiltrate a vampire nightclub where Van Sciver is known to hang out.

At the nightclub, Blade and Krista encounter Chase, a vampire who is also hunting Van Sciver. Chase reveals that Van Sciver has a connection to the House of Chthon, a powerful vampire organization that Blade has been trying to take down for years. Blade and Chase reluctantly agree to work together to take down Van Sciver and the House of Chthon.

The trio makes their way to Van Sciver’s lair, where they encounter a group of human-turned-vampire hybrids. Blade and Chase fight off the hybrids while Krista tries to locate Van Sciver. She eventually finds him and injects him with a serum that causes him to explode.

After the mission is complete, Blade and Chase go their separate ways. Krista, who has been cured of the virus, decides to join forces with Blade in his fight against the vampire underworld.

Themes

The themes in Death Goes On revolve around the consequences of scientific experimentation and the dangers of unchecked power. Van Sciver’s creation of a new strain of the vampire virus leads to chaos and destruction. The House of Chthon’s thirst for power and control over the vampire world is another example of the dangers of unchecked power.

The episode also explores the concept of redemption. Krista, who was once a part of the vampire world, is given a chance to redeem herself by helping Blade. Chase, a vampire who has a personal vendetta against Van Sciver, also has the opportunity to redeem himself by working with Blade.

Conclusion

Death Goes On is an exciting episode of Blade: The Series that continues the show’s exploration of the vampire underworld. The themes of the episode are thought-provoking and add depth to the show’s overall narrative. The action and suspense keep viewers on the edge of their seats, making this a must-watch for fans of the series.

