Blades of Khorne.: Playing Blades of Khorne in Age of Sigmar: A Guide

How to Play Blades of Khorne in Age of Sigmar: Who Needs Magic When You Have RAAAGE?

In this article, we will discuss how to play the Blades of Khorne in Age of Sigmar. Known for their hatred of magic and preference for violence, the Blades of Khorne are the combined forces of Khorne’s mortal and daemonic followers. They are one of the most powerful melee factions in the game, rewarding players for killing enemy units or losing their own. This article will provide an overview of the Blades of Khorne, their strengths and weaknesses, signature rules, subfactions, key units, a sample army, and tips for playing them effectively.

Who Are The Blades of Khorne?

The Blades of Khorne are one of the primary antagonists in Age of Sigmar, and were the featured baddies in the 1.0 starter set. They despise all forms of magic and can bring some of the most powerful melee units to the battlefield. In place of magic, they have powerful divine prayers, calling down the fury of their god on their enemies. Even in death, they are serving their god; after all, Khorne cares not from where the blood flows.

Why Play Blades of Khorne?

The Blades of Khorne are a good starter army for new players, as they are forgiving while offering powerful rewards when piloted well. For more advanced players, the BoK can dance circles around their enemies, survive protracted combat much longer than most would expect, and punish the enemy for every kill.

Strengths

Powerful melee units that make a mockery of all but the thickest armor

Deadly Greater Daemons that can remove entire units a turn

Arguably the deadliest large character in the game (Skarbrand- say his name!)

Potent prayers that can empower your units or harm your enemies

Even unit loss is a benefit for you

Weaknesses

Because of how strong Khorne is, they are expensive and can lack board presence in some builds

Limited shooting means you need to do everything in combat

Signature Rules

The Blood Tithe – Every time a unit, friendly or enemy, is destroyed, you get a Blood Tithe point. You can spend those points to buy a variety of powerful rewards or summon daemons.

Hatred of Sorcery – a 5+ spell ignore, with each success giving you a Blood Tithe.

Murderous to the Last – Khorne Mortals do mortals on death within 3″.

Locus of Fury – Khorne Daemons get a 5+ ward while over 8″ away from enemies.

Subfactions

The Blades of Khorne have six subfactions called Slaughterhosts, three for Mortals and three for Daemons. Each one is suited to a different style of play, from the Bloodthirster-heavy Baleful Lords to the anti-hero Reapers of Vengeance.

Blades of Khorne Key Units

Every Khorne player will have a slightly different playstyle, but these are five units you should check out:

Mighty Lord of Khorne – a massive hulk of armor and muscle, accompanied by a deadly Flesh Hound. Bloodsecrator – more of a support piece than a damage dealer, but once per game, he gives out a nice and large +1 attack bubble. Wrathmongers – these murder machines have a large number of attacks and also have a +1 attack aura! Slaughterpriest – your support piece, able to buff your units with prayers and unbind enemy spells. Blood Warriors – one of your primary Battleline, they deal mortals back on successful armor saves and can carry deadly Goreglaives.

Sample Army (2K pts)

Here is a sample army for the Blades of Khorne:

Allegiance: Khorne– Slaughterhost: The Goretide

Leaders

Lord of Khorne on Juggernaut– General

Slaughterpriest

Skarbrand

Battleline

6 x Mighty Skullcrushers– Ensorcelled Axes– Reinforced x 1

3 x Mighty Skullcrushers– Ensorcelled Axes

20 x Bloodletters– Reinforced x 1

10 x Bloodreavers– Meatripper Axes

10 x Bloodreavers– Meatripper Axes

10 x Bloodreavers– Meatripper Axes

Total: 1940 / 2000 Wounds: 155

Blades of Khorne Tips

Charge! Unit death matters little, so long as you take down more than you lose!

This army favors aggression, so give it what it wants.

Play Blades of Khorne in Age of Sigmar and remember: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!

