Blake Burgess Death – Dead : Blake Burgess Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Burgess Family,
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Blake, an amazing young man, I was humbled, blessed have the opportunity to play small part in his life. We laughed more than anything as he was such a sweet, caring soul. Today, he is in the light.
We love you Blake! pic.twitter.com/RcCDdfUysr
— Tom George (@CoachGeorge5) October 4, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Suicide doesn’t know race, gender, or political views. Don’t feel ashamed to reach out for help. Blake had some of the funniest tweets on this app. I’d like to think his contagious energy is apart of all of us now. Fly High Family.
— Cole Burgess (@theColeBurgess) October 5, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.