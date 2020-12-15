Blake Dalley Death -Obituary – Dead : Blake Dalley has Died .
Blake Dalley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Ribbonwood NZ Forest Services 14 hrs · We work for our families and our loved ones, that’s what keeps us going and that’s what gets us through each day. We count our blessings to have had something in life that makes saying goodbye so hard. Farewell Blake Dalley – Little champion. Our thoughts are with Tash, Seaton, Clayton, Mitchell, Aiden, Mason Elise & Brooke. Pete, Di, Josh, Lane, Tommy and crew 021.
Source: (20+) Ribbonwood NZ Forest Services – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.