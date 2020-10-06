Blake Justice Death – Dead : Blake Justice Obituary : Texas Tech University .
Blake Justice has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
[Man of Principle]With a heavy heart, the Delta Mu Chapter announces the unexpected passing of our brother Blake Justice, President 2018-2019.Always ready to welcome anyone with open arms, Blake devoted many years of his life to the Delta Mu Chapter, ultimately upholding our integrity, trust, and brotherhood values. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.Until we meet again, No. 1182
Forever in __kai__
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
