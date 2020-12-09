Blake Schartner Death -Dead – Obituary :Blake Schartner has Died .

Blake Schartner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Stephanie Schoen Yesterday at 8:41 PM  · I’ll always remember those silly snapchats you’d send me. You’ll be missed by many people. Rip Blake Schartner

