Blind Auditions SEO Keyword: Unique Vocal Performances in The Voice Season 2: Surprising Performers in The Voice Blind Auditions #2

Unexpected Voices in the Blind Auditions of The Voice #2

The Voice has become a popular show all over the world since its inception in 2011. The show has been successful in discovering talented singers who have gone on to achieve great success in the music industry. The Blind Auditions are the most exciting part of the show, where the judges choose their team members based on their voices and not their looks. In this article, we will talk about some of the unexpected voices in the Blind Auditions of The Voice #2.

1. Tessanne Chin

Tessanne Chin, a Jamaican singer, surprised the judges with her powerful voice in the Blind Auditions of The Voice #2. She sang Pink’s hit song “Try” and received a standing ovation from the judges. Tessanne was the last contestant to perform in the Blind Auditions, and her performance was so impressive that all the judges turned their chairs for her. Tessanne chose Adam Levine as her coach and went on to win the competition. She released her debut album “Count on My Love” in 2014 and has since collaborated with top artists like Adam Levine and Shaggy.

2. Judith Hill

Judith Hill, an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, appeared on The Voice #2 and performed the classic song “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera. Her unique voice and style impressed the judges, and all four of them turned their chairs for her. Judith chose to be coached by Adam Levine and advanced to the Top 8 before being eliminated. After the show, Judith collaborated with Michael Jackson and was featured in the documentary “This Is It.” She released her debut album “Back in Time” in 2015 and has worked with top artists like Stevie Wonder and Prince.

3. Chris Mann

Chris Mann, an American singer, and songwriter, appeared on The Voice #2 and performed Andrea Bocelli’s classic song “Because We Believe.” His operatic voice impressed Christina Aguilera, who turned her chair for him. Chris advanced to the final four and finished fourth in the competition. After the show, Chris released his debut album “Roads” in 2012 and has since performed on Broadway and collaborated with top artists like Idina Menzel and Katherine Jenkins.

4. Sasha Allen

Sasha Allen, an American singer, and actress, appeared on The Voice #2 and performed the classic song “Not Ready to Make Nice” by the Dixie Chicks. Her powerful voice and emotional performance impressed all four judges, who turned their chairs for her. Sasha chose to be coached by Shakira and advanced to the Top 5 before being eliminated. After the show, Sasha has worked on Broadway and has collaborated with top artists like Alicia Keys and John Legend.

5. Sarah Simmons

Sarah Simmons, an American singer, and songwriter, appeared on The Voice #2 and performed Joan Osborne’s hit song “One of Us.” Her soulful voice and emotional performance impressed Adam Levine, who turned his chair for her. Sarah advanced to the Top 8 before being eliminated. After the show, Sarah released her debut album “Freedom” in 2014 and has since collaborated with top artists like The Roots and Zac Brown Band.

Conclusion

The Blind Auditions of The Voice #2 gave us some of the most unexpected voices that have gone on to achieve great success in the music industry. Tessanne Chin, Judith Hill, Chris Mann, Sasha Allen, and Sarah Simmons are just a few examples of the talented singers who have emerged from the show. The Voice has become a platform for discovering new talent and has helped many aspiring singers to achieve their dreams. We hope to see more unexpected voices in the Blind Auditions of future seasons of The Voice.

