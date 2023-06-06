‘Bling Empire’ Cast Members Honor Anna Shay, Their Late Co-Star, Following Her Passing

‘Bling Empire’ Stars Honor Late Co-Star Anna Shay Following Her Passing

The cast members of “Bling Empire” are mourning the loss of their beloved co-star, Anna Shay, who passed away at the age of 60. To pay tribute to their dear friend, the reality TV stars have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and share their fondest memories of Anna.

Christine Chiu, one of Anna’s closest friends on the show, wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace my beautiful friend Anna Shay. You will be forever missed and always loved. Thank you for sharing your life with us and for your unconditional love. I will cherish our memories forever.”

Similarly, Kevin Kreider expressed his sadness over the news, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Anna Shay. She was a beautiful soul who brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The rest of the cast, including Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, and Andrew Gray, also shared their condolences on social media and expressed their gratitude for having had the opportunity to work alongside Anna.

Anna Shay was a vibrant and charismatic personality on “Bling Empire,” and her presence will be greatly missed by both her co-stars and fans of the show.

