Bling Empire Mourns Loss of Iconic Cast Member: Anna Shay, 62, Remembered Fondly by Co-Stars

Farewell to a Leading Lady: Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Passes Away at 62

Bling Empire star Anna Shay has sadly passed away at the age of 62. The announcement was made by her family on May 11th, 2021.

Anna was known for her luxurious lifestyle and her sharp wit, which made her a fan favorite on the hit Netflix series. Her fellow cast members have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star, sharing memories and expressing their grief.

Kevin Kreider, her co-star on the show, shared a touching message on Instagram, writing “You were one of the first people to fully embrace me on this Bling Empire journey. You always made me laugh, always had my back, and were always real. Thank you for being my friend and for sharing your light with me and the world.”

Christine Chiu also posted a heartfelt tribute, saying “Anna, you were one of a kind, a true original. You always made me laugh and your generosity knew no bounds. You will be missed dearly.”

Anna’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be remembered for her larger-than-life personality, her generosity, and her unwavering spirit. Rest in peace, Anna Shay.

