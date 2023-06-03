“Bloated Open World Games”: Top 10 Open World Games with Excessive Content

Introduction:

Open-world games have always been popular among gamers due to their immersive gameplay and the freedom they provide to explore vast virtual environments. However, some games tend to go overboard with their world-building and end up being bloated and overwhelming. In this article, we will be exploring the 10 most bloated open-world games that could have benefited from a little more focus.

Assassin’s Creed Unity:

Assassin’s Creed Unity is an open-world game set in Paris during the French Revolution. While the game’s setting and storyline are fascinating, the game’s world is too cluttered with side missions and collectibles. The game’s world feels more like a checklist than a living, breathing environment.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a masterpiece of an open-world game, but it is also a victim of its own ambition. The game’s world is enormous, and it is filled with side missions and activities. While these activities add to the game’s immersion, they can also be overwhelming for players who want to focus on the main story.

Grand Theft Auto V:

Grand Theft Auto V is a massive open-world game that takes place in the fictional city of Los Santos. While the game’s world is incredibly detailed and immersive, it is also bloated with side missions and activities that feel like filler content.

Far Cry 5:

Far Cry 5 is an open-world game set in Montana, where players must fight against a doomsday cult. The game’s world is vast and filled with side missions and activities, but many of these activities feel repetitive and uninspired.

Red Dead Redemption 2:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a critically acclaimed open-world game set in the Wild West. While the game’s world is impressive in its attention to detail, it can also be overwhelming for players who want to focus on the main story. The game’s world is also filled with side missions and activities that can be tedious and time-consuming.

Fallout 4:

Fallout 4 is an open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic world. The game’s world is massive, but it is also bloated with side missions and activities that feel repetitive and uninspired. The game’s world also suffers from technical issues that can make it feel clunky and unresponsive.

Watch Dogs:

Watch Dogs is an open-world game set in Chicago, where players must hack into the city’s infrastructure to complete their objectives. The game’s world is large and detailed, but it is also bloated with side missions and activities that feel like filler content.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a beloved open-world game that takes place in a fantasy world filled with dragons, magic, and adventure. While the game’s world is vast and immersive, it can also be overwhelming for players who want to focus on the main story. The game’s world is also filled with side missions and activities that can be tedious and time-consuming.

Just Cause 3:

Just Cause 3 is an open-world game set in a fictional Mediterranean island. The game’s world is vast and filled with side missions and activities, but many of these activities feel repetitive and uninspired. The game’s world also suffers from technical issues that can make it feel clunky and unresponsive.

Mafia III:

Mafia III is an open-world game set in New Bordeaux, a fictional city based on New Orleans. The game’s world is vast and detailed, but it is also bloated with side missions and activities that feel like filler content. The game’s world also suffers from technical issues that can make it feel clunky and unresponsive.

Conclusion:

These 10 open-world games are examples of how too much content can be a bad thing. While these games are all impressive in their own right, they could have benefited from a little more focus on their main storylines. Game developers should strive to create immersive worlds that are not overwhelming for players, striking a balance between exploration and focused gameplay.

