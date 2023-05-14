Blockberry Creative Ceo : Meet the Innovator: A Profile on Blockberry Creative CEO

Get to Know the Innovator: An Overview of CEO of Blockberry Creative

Blockberry Creative CEO Lee Sang-hyuk: An Innovative Leader in Entertainment

Lee Sang-hyuk, also known as “Sangyeop,” is the CEO of Blockberry Creative, a South Korean entertainment company specializing in music production, artist management, and performance planning. Lee is an innovative leader who has taken the K-pop industry by storm with his unique approach to music production and artist management.

Early Career

Lee started his career in the music industry as a composer and producer. He worked on several popular K-pop songs, including “Chewing Gum” by NCT Dream and “Hobgoblin” by CLC.

Founding Blockberry Creative and Launching LOONA

In 2016, Lee founded Blockberry Creative with the aim of creating a new kind of girl group that would break the mold of traditional K-pop groups. Under Lee’s leadership, Blockberry Creative launched LOONA, a 12-member girl group that debuted in 2018. The group’s unique concept involved releasing solo and sub-unit songs for each member before their official debut. This strategy allowed fans to get to know each member individually and build a connection with them before they came together as a group.

It was a risky move, but it paid off. LOONA’s debut album, “++,” topped the iTunes charts in 56 countries and received critical acclaim for its creativity and diversity. Lee’s leadership style is characterized by his willingness to take risks and his emphasis on creativity.

A Vision for the Future of K-pop

Lee has spoken candidly about his vision for LOONA and his desire to create a group that is not bound by the traditional K-pop mold. In an interview with Billboard, he said, “We wanted to break the stereotype of what a K-pop girl group should be. We wanted to make a group that was diverse in terms of music, concept, and visuals. We wanted to create something that had never been done before.”

Despite his success, Lee remains humble and focused on the future. He has spoken about his desire to expand Blockberry Creative’s reach beyond the music industry and into other areas of entertainment. He has also expressed his hope that LOONA will continue to push boundaries and inspire others in the industry to do the same.

Recognition and Awards

Lee’s innovative approach to K-pop has not gone unnoticed. In 2018, he was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia in the Entertainment category. He has also been recognized for his contributions to the Korean music industry, receiving the Korea Music Copyright Association’s President’s Award in 2019.

Conclusion

Lee Sang-hyuk is an innovative leader who has taken the K-pop industry by storm with his unique approach to music production and artist management. His hands-on leadership style and emphasis on creativity have led to the success of Blockberry Creative and the rise of LOONA as a global phenomenon. Lee’s vision for the future of K-pop is exciting, and his dedication to breaking the mold and pushing boundaries is inspiring to all who work in the entertainment industry.

Blockberry Creative CEO profile Blockberry Creative CEO leadership style Blockberry Creative CEO controversy Blockberry Creative CEO future plans Blockberry Creative CEO achievements