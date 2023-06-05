Blockchain Education.: Top 5 Educational Projects on the Aptos Blockchain

Exploring the Top 5 Projects on the Aptos Blockchain

Martian

Martian is the first wallet to be launched on the Aptos blockchain. With over 150,000 Discord users, Aptos gave away 150-300 APT based on the wallet’s activities. Now, it is equivalent to $2250 – $5500.

Aptos Bridge

Aptos Bridge is an official cross-chain bridge that allows you to move assets between Aptos and EVM networks such as Ethereum, BSC, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Polygon. The bridge was created with the support of the LayerZero project. If you receive a retrodrop, you can expect a double reward after the release of the token.

Topaz

Topaz is the largest NFT marketplace that connects to many wallets such as Pontem, Martian, Rice, Petra, MSafe, and others. Users have the tools to create their own NFTs, publish large collections, trade tokens, or launch their own projects through the launchpad.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange on the BSC that recently put forward a vote to their DAO on possible integration with the Aptos network. 97% of Cake holders voted in favor and Aptos was added. A number of functions are available on the new network, including token exchanges, liquidity additions, farming, cross-chain bridges, and staking the CAKE coin with an annual yield of 30-50% in the Aptos network.

Pontem

Pontem is the largest dApps incubator on the Aptos blockchain. The platform has its own wallet and Liquidswap with several large tokens and stablecoins, as well as liquidity farming. Pontem also offers users template packages for developing smart contracts on Aptos and creating their own applications. Those who have the experience and desire can pursue a career with Pontem. Vacancies come in all colors of the rainbow – from a community manager on social media to a software developer.

In conclusion, the Aptos blockchain offers a wide range of projects for users to explore, from wallets and cross-chain bridges to NFT marketplaces and dApps incubators. Each project has its unique features and advantages, making it worth considering for those interested in blockchain technology.

