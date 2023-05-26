Blondies Recipe: Cooking Classy’s Ultimate Blondies Recipe

The Best Blondies Recipe: Soft and Moist with White Chocolate Chips and Walnuts

Blondies are a unique dessert that is perfect for every occasion from holiday parties to afternoon snacks. They have a rich, indulgent flavor and a soft, slightly chewy texture. The star of the show in blondie recipes is browned butter which is made with butter and brown sugar. This easy blondie recipe is studded with gooey white chocolate chips and crunchy walnuts in every bite.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 – 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 cups light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9×13 baking dish, arrange parchment paper on top and butter the paper liberally before setting the dish aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt until smooth. Place the butter in a microwave-safe bowl, and melt it in the microwave. Set it aside to slightly cool. Then, stir in the brown sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla to the bowl with the butter sugar mixture. Break the yolks with a spoon, and stir just until the ingredients are combined. Gently pour the flour mixture into the bowl of wet ingredients, and stir just until they’re smooth. Mix the white chocolate chips and walnuts into the blondies batter, distributing them evenly. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared baking dish, and bake until a toothpick can be inserted into the center and comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes. Set your white chocolate chip blondies aside to cool before slicing and serving.

Possible Variations:

Use semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips if preferred.

Replace the walnuts with chopped hazelnuts, pecans, or almonds.

Sprinkle in pieces of a candy bar.

Add butterscotch or toffee chips.

Top with colorful sprinkles before baking.

Helpful Tips:

Avoid over-mixing: Mix the ingredients just until they are smooth and no streaks remain. Continuing to stir will overwork the gluten in the flour causing the blondies to become tough and dense once baked.

Keep an eye on the oven: Remove them from the oven as soon as the top looks set, and insert a toothpick into the center. If it comes out clean, they’re done. If it’s coated with batter, pop the baking dish back in the oven for a few extra minutes.

Cool completely: Allow enough time for the blondies to cool and set completely so they don’t fall apart.

Storage:

Transfer cooled white chocolate chip blondies to an airtight container. Store them at room temperature for up to 3 days or refrigerate for up to 1 week. Blondies can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Blondies are a versatile dessert that can be enjoyed by everyone. This easy and delicious recipe is perfect for any occasion and can be customized to suit your taste. Try it today and experience the indulgent flavor and soft, chewy texture of these delectable treats!

